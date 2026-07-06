Where Entrepreneurs Are Moving in 2026, And Why It’s Not Where You Might Expect

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Key Takeaways New business formation data shows entrepreneurs are increasingly launching companies in lower-cost, business-friendly states like North Carolina, Wyoming, Montana and Nevada instead of traditional startup hubs.

The shift is being driven by remote work, AI-powered businesses, and favorable tax and regulatory environments, while states like California and Florida are seeing slower business formation growth.

Entrepreneurs like to think big. When pondering need fulfillment, market share and brand buzz, founders imagine reaching the rarified aerie of Mount Olympus. Ambitious people have super-sized dreams.



As a result, founders often equate “bigger” to “better” when choosing where to plant their flag. After all, larger states and cities can offer superior physical and digital infrastructure, established and growing populations, a wealth of skilled talent and greater access to capital. Not to mention round-the-clock activities and cultural vibrancy.



But choosing states with a lighter footprint might have advantages that business owners are starting to notice. In many smaller states, there’s often a lower cost of doing business, from taxes to regulations, as well as a slower and more affordable quality of life. Add in the fact that smaller or less densely populated states have more reason to incentivize new business, and you could have a recipe for growth.



So, where are entrepreneurs moving in 2026? The answers might surprise you.

Shifting business winds

According to the most recent Business Formation Report from Registered Agents Inc (RAI), entrepreneurship in 2026 is becoming increasingly decentralized. The company is the largest formation service and registered agent provider in the U.S., helping hundreds of thousands of people start a business each year. Data from the report shows that while dominant hubs like California and New York still attract plenty of newcomers, many of the fastest-growing states are smaller, lower-cost, and higher-potential jurisdictions.



Driven by leaner business models, AI-powered operations and the flexibility of remote work, entrepreneurs no longer need to build companies in or near major venture capital centers. States that have posted middling growth numbers, until recently, have begun to prove that they appeal to a new group of founders for a variety of reasons.



Across the U.S., March set an all-time record for business formations according to the report, and April continued to post numbers well above normal historical levels, especially in smaller markets. In May’s installment of the Business Formation Report, the year-over-year patterns are especially striking. Here are some of the new emerging regional hotspots where founders are gravitating.

Southern hospitality

While most states pulled back in April, RAI’s data shows that North Carolina and Mississippi each posted 9% month-over-month gains, the highest month-over-month climbs in the month’s dataset. The year-over-year story is just as compelling: North Carolina’s 19,728 April formations represent a 36% jump from April 2025, while Mississippi’s 6,544 mark a 49% leap, making them two of the fastest-growing formation states in the U.S.



South Carolina added to the movement, up 28% year-over-year with 10,602 new filings in April. Louisiana, meanwhile, proved its economy anything but marshy, posting 34% year-over-year and 42% month-over-month growth, one of the largest surges nationally and a sign of unexpected entrepreneurial momentum in lower-cost Southern states.

Punching above its population

Wyoming stretches across 97,000 square miles of high plains, mountain ranges and open sky, yet fewer than 600,000 people call it home. This proportionally small population, however, has led to no shortage of entrepreneurial activity. Data shows the state was up 1% year-over-year with a robust 19,718 new business formations in April, still defying the seasonal dip.



Last year, Wyoming logged its highest-ever growth in business formations: 227,723, roughly one new business for every three residents. This makes even modest growth in 2026 a sign of enduring business momentum. Though ‘modest’ hardly describes Wyoming’s 21% year-over-year jump seen in the May Business Formation Report. Adding 23,224 businesses this month and 119,889 for the year so far, the state shows no signs of slowing.



One driver may be its ranking as America’s “Most Business-Friendly Tax Climate” for three years, according to the Tax Foundation. The Cowboy State knows how to lasso them in and keep them roped.

Mountain high

Montana, the fourth largest by area and the eighth smallest by population, recorded 26% year-over-year growth, according to the Business Formation Report. The state’s appeal to founders is straightforward: no statewide sales tax, low corporate filing fees and a simplified regulatory environment, paired with sustained in-migration from higher-cost states. Big Sky Country, it turns out, has plenty of space for new businesses.



Meanwhile, Arizona defied the overall March-to-April slump with 3% month-over-month growth. From a broader year-over-year perspective, it’s up 31%, with 15,650 business formations in April 2026. This may be partly driven by the fact that Arizona stood as the seventh fastest-growing state in the U.S. between 2024 and 2025, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Westward Bound

In April, Nevada pulled an ace-high straight with 17% year-over-year growth, as tracked by the RAI report. In a small-population state where growth is concentrated in the Las Vegas metro area as well as Reno, Nevada is seeing people moving from higher-cost states like California, attracted by its lack of state income tax, relatively affordable housing, and job opportunities in tourism, construction, data centers and technology.



Along the western edge of the U.S., Oregon is demonstrating that the Beaver State knows how to bring in resourceful newcomers, posting an industrious 49% year-over-year growth with 8,979 new business formations. With a higher overall number, Washington logged 10,823 new formations, up 10% year-over-year. And not to be outdone, Alaska, by far the largest state by size, yet second smallest by population, flew in like a bald eagle with a majestic 20% year-over-year.

The top three lose steam

Traditional powerhouse states are showing signs of cooling — a trend RAI’s Business Formation Report has tracked throughout the year. The top business formation state, Florida, with 67,088 formations in April, previously led national totals but saw an 8% month-over-month decline in April following a 10% month-over-month drop in March. At number two, Texas rose 20% year-over-year with 47,348 formations, but was down 5% month-over-month from March to April 2026. And in contrast with other growing Western states, the more tax- and regulatory-heavy California, which still saw 40,399 business formations in April, fell 20% month-over-month in April after two consecutive wipeouts, 5% down in March and a 24% crash in February.



With the assistance of professional compliance and registered agent services, smaller states are fueling the growth of location-independent businesses nationwide.