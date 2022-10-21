Streamer Accidentally Captures Moment Couple Wins $10,000 in Casino
One popular Twitch streamer was making his way through a Las Vegas casino when he caught a serendipitous moment on camera.
It was a double dose of good luck.
One couple in Las Vegas hit the $10,000 prize on a slot machine inside of a casino — and a popular Twitch streamer just happened to be walking by filming the moment that it happened.
Streamer LasVegasVP was walking by when he heard someone say that two gamblers had won $10,000. The couple didn't even fully understand how much they had won since the machine operated on a multiplier system instead of just simply showing the lump sum of what was earned.
"You guys didn't know it was $10,000?" The streamer told the couple, which was met with excited cheers and disbelief from the woman who had won.
"Every credit is $5. You hit 1,000 credits, which is $5,000. And then you got a multiplier (2x), so that's $10,000," LasVegasVP explained.
The couple then adorably looked at each other proudly and embraced as other casino goers looked on.
"That's awesome," the Twitch streamer said. "Congratulations."
The video has garnered over 32,000 views on the platform.
The Vegas couple isn't the only pair hitting it big gambling this week.
Two lucky lottery players from California and Florida won the Mega Millions on two identical tickets, splitting the prize of a casual $494 million.
