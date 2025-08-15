On Friday, Sweet Loren's finally got access to change its name back from what it has been this past week: "Ryan."

Gluten-free cookie dough brand, Sweet Loren's, has gone viral before (both Kylie Jenner and Glen Powell have touted the sweet treats), but this week, the brand achieved incredible viral success — and by total mistake.

While trying to update her personal TikTok name, the company's new social media manager, Ryan Weitz, accidentally changed Sweet Loren's TikTok name to her own — "Ryan." She says she immediately tried to change it back, only to find out she would be unable to do so for seven days.

"So I don't get in trouble, please make this follower count go up," she says.

After telling her boss, the duo decided to do what any good social media manager would do — make a TikTok about it.

One week and 42 videos later, Sweet Loren's is still enjoying viral success, with more than 2.2 million views so far. The company has gained 10,000 followers in the last week, and website-based sales increased 46%, the social media team told PRWeek.

"TikTok is a place where you can have a little fun, so we decided to lean into it and create content around the moment," Weitz told the outlet. "I was pushed to really go for it, be unafraid, and it's paid off."

Sweet Loren's finally got the ability to change its name back on Friday (though it still has yet to do so).

