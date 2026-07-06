Taylor Swift Got Married. Here’s What It Means for the Wedding Industry — and the Luxury Brands She Chose

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot over the weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ceremony itself was shrouded in secrecy — phones were banned, Adam Sandler officiated and Stevie Nicks performed. While more details are still leaking out, one thing is certain: For the brands she chose, it’s the beginning of a whole new era.

Swift wore Christian Dior haute couture, custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry, according to Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine. The fashion choices were no accident. The last time Swift wore a designer piece publicly, the $320 Ralph Lauren dress from her engagement photos sold out within minutes, according to Bloomberg. Her engagement ring designer went from obscure to household name overnight, with replicas of her ring flooding online marketplaces almost immediately.

The wedding industry is already bracing for the ripple effects. Luxury planner Irene Katzias told Bloomberg that whoever planned the event is “inadvertently creating history and creating a trend.” Brides will scrutinize every detail. The replicas are already coming.