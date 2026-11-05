A New Opportunity for Entrepreneurs: Try Bitcoin Mining for Just $60

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TL;DR: Start a cryptocurrency side hustle with this BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner, now for only $59.99 (MSRP $149.99).

Entrepreneurs know that it’s important to diversify your revenue streams, and one of the newest paths people are exploring is bitcoin mining. Whether you’re trying to expand your business interests or just learn more about cryptocurrency, the BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner lets you mine solo without needing a warehouse.

Right now, you can snag your own BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner for only $59.99.

Explore Bitcoin mining without a warehouse or expensive setup

Entrepreneurs are known for being daring and taking risks, so exploring the world of cryptocurrency is a natural fit. This BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner lets you dabble in this new world without needing the major power demands or warehouse space of a traditional Bitcoin mining setup.

Curious how it works? With the BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner, you can try your hand at solo mining. It has a 2.8-inch touchscreen display, making it petite enough to sit on your desk while it solo mines for lottery tickets. Each ticket gives you a chance to win the full Bitcoin block reward.

The BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner is totally silent and uses less power than a light bulb, making it a much better option than traditional mining setups. It even offers 1,000 KH/s of hashing power, which is 18 times that of a typical ticket miner. This gives you an 1,800% higher probability of winning a block. Still, BlockChance admits the odds of winning a big payout are slim.

The display tells you the hashrate, ticket submission status, mining pool info, and real-time probability stats, so you can check as you work. You don’t have to do any coding or complicated setup to get started either. Just connect it to WiFi and start mining.

Dive into the world of Bitcoin with the BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner on sale now for $59.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.