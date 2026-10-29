A New Tool Flags Which AI Answers Need a Closer Look Before You Act, Now $49.99

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TL;DR: Compare answers from multiple AI models in one search with aClearafi AI Tier 1 Plan lifetime subscription, now $49.99 (reg. $299).

Typing the same question into two or three AI tools to compare their responses takes time away from running the business. A simpler option is Clearafi, a web app that runs one question across several leading AI models and shows where they agree. A Tier 1 Plan lifetime subscription is on sale for $49.99 (reg. $299).

See where AI models agree before you act

Each search lets you choose two or three models from Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, Mistral, Kimi, and Cohere. You see each model’s answer side by side, next to a synthesized consensus response. A Clearafi Consensus Score from 0% to 100% shows how closely the models agree, and visual indicators mark each claim as agreed upon, partially supported, or in disagreement.

That claim-by-claim review points to the parts of an answer that may need your closer review before they go into a business plan or a client deliverable. A curated answer pulls the areas of agreement into one briefing. When you need a record of the work, you can download a full verification report as a PDF, Word file, Google Doc, or CSV.

Research, Deep Research, and Web Search modes return reports with data and references in nine languages. Clearafi also includes AI image creation, document tools for chatting with files and generating presentations, and writing tools for drafting, rewriting, summarizing, and shortening content. Voice input, text-to-speech, and speech-to-text come with the plan, and your search history saves to the cloud.

Tier 1 includes 120 consensus queries per year for the life of the product, estimated on three-model searches. Clearafi runs in any major browser on macOS, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, and Android, and one account login works on unlimited devices. This license is for individual use, so accounts can’t be shared across a team. Consensus outputs are advisory and still need independent verification. You also shouldn’t submit confidential data or third-party personal information without consent. New users and existing free account holders can redeem the code within 30 days of purchase.

Get a clearer view of AI answers before your business relies on them.

Get a Clearafi AI Tier 1 Plan lifetime subscription on sale for $49.99.

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