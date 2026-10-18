Get Clear Buy, Sell, and Hold Calls on Every Stock for a One-Time $60

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TL;DR: Sterling Stock Picker won Best SaaS Product for Financial Services in both 2022 and 2023. A lifetime subscription is now $59.99 (reg. $399) for investors who want to skip the earnings reports.

Most founders already spend their days buried in numbers: payroll, margins, cash flow, etc. Adding individual stock research on top of that is a tough sell. Sterling Stock Picker (SSP) does the hard part for you. It runs financial, technical, and risk analysis on any stock you look up and gives you one verdict: buy, sell, hold, or avoid.

Get this Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription for $59.99 (reg. $399) and skip the monthly research fees.

Research that ends with a clear answer

The engine behind those calls is North Star, a patent-pending technology that does the analysis you’d otherwise grind through by hand. You get the conclusion without reading a single earnings report.

Setup starts with a five-minute questionnaire that scores your risk tolerance. Every pick and portfolio adjustment is then tuned to where you land on that scale. If you’d rather not build a portfolio from scratch, the Done-for-You Portfolio Builder assembles a diversified one around your goals, with no spreadsheets or rebalancing math involved.

When questions come up, Finley, the built-in AI financial coach, answers them in plain English using real-time market data. A Stock Rockets list flags high-growth companies posting 50%+ quarterly revenue gains with top North Star ratings. Sector and industry breakdowns show where momentum is building before you commit capital.

Newer investors also get in-depth explanations of financial concepts, expert-backed strategy guides, and a member chat forum for comparing notes. Sterling Stock Picker holds an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from 68 verified buyers on the Entrepreneur Store.

For an entrepreneur who wants a disciplined approach to investing without carving out hours for research, one payment covers it for good.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get Sterling Stock Picker for life for $59.99 (reg. $399.00).

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