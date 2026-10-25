Lose a Client Email, Lose a Client. This $49.99 Backup Tool Prevents Both.

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TL;DR: Mail Backup X Individual Edition is a lifetime email backup and archiving tool for Mac and Windows for $49.99 (MSRP $179).

Nobody loses sleep over email backup until they need a thread they can’t find. A client disputes a deliverable, a vendor denies a conversation happened, an employee leaves and their mailbox gets wiped, and suddenly the one record that would have settled it is gone. It’s a mundane risk that hits hard.

Mail Backup X is a desktop backup and archiving tool used by more than 42,000 businesses and home users, the company says. A lifetime license covering two devices is $49.99 (MSRP $179).

Why your inbox may be your most vulnerable business asset

What makes it practical for business owners is the range of email sources it connects to. Apple Mail, Outlook, Office 365, Exchange, Thunderbird, and Postbox on the client side; Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook.com, and anything running IMAP on the service side. If you are juggling a company Exchange account and a personal Gmail, both get archived in the same place.

Archived files compress to about a third of their original size. They’re also locked with AES-256 encryption tied to a private key you control—the developer themselves can’t read your backups. If you handle anything client-sensitive, you can rest assured that everything remains truly secure.

Migration is the other piece most people overlook until they need it. When you move to a new Office 365 account or switch providers entirely, Mail Backup X restores directly to the new server. No manual folder rebuilding, no exporting and reimporting .pst files one at a time. You can also mirror your archives to Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or a USB drive as a secondary copy.

Ratings across G2 (4.5 stars), CNET (5.0), and AppSumo (4.8) support its reliability.

One payment, lifetime access, and every email your business has ever sent or received stays recoverable.

Get a Mail Backup X Individual Edition: Lifetime Subscription for $49.99 (MSRP $179).

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