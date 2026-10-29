Microsoft 365 is $99.99 a Year. Get This Version Now for $49.97 for Life.

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TL;DR: Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows is a lifetime license for one PC, on sale for $49.97 through November 1 (MSRP $249.99).

Microsoft 365 costs $99.99 per year, per user. For a five-person team, that is $500 a year, every year, with no guarantee the price stays the same at renewal. Over three years, that is $1,500 spent and nothing owned.

Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows is a one-time purchase that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access. Through November 1, you can grab a license for $49.97 (MSRP $249.99).

One-time licensing versus the annual subscription trap

A single license pays for itself in about six months compared to a 365 subscription. Buy three licenses for a small team and the annual savings are significant, because the cost never repeats.

This is the Professional Plus edition, so the license is linked to a specific Windows PC rather than a Microsoft account. That device-linked model is what makes it considerably cheaper than the account-based Home and Business version, and for businesses that assign fixed workstations, it is a natural fit. When a new employee starts, you install it on their machine and move on.

Everything runs locally on Windows 10 or 11. No persistent internet connection required, no dependency on a 365 subscription to keep the apps running. Documents, spreadsheets, and presentations all work offline, and Microsoft continues to deliver security updates through the supported lifecycle.

For businesses in regulated industries or locked-down IT environments, the predictable feature set is part of the value. No surprise interface changes mid-quarter, no rolling updates that break a workflow somebody built around a specific layout. You get the same tools every time you open the apps.

Get a Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows: Lifetime License for $49.97 (MSRP $249.99). Sale ends November 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT and no coupon is needed to get this price.



Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows: Lifetime License



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