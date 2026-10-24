Put Enterprise-Grade Tools on Your Business PC While Windows 11 Pro Is Just $9.97

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TL;DR: Get a lifetime Windows 11 Pro license for one compatible business PC for $9.97 (MSRP $199) through Nov. 1, with BitLocker encryption, virtualization tools, and no recurring fees.

Running a small business often means your PC handles several jobs, from managing documents to testing new software. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is on sale for just $9.97 (MSRP $199) through Nov. 1, bringing encryption, virtualization, and business access-management tools to one compatible PC with a lifetime license and no recurring fees.

Many of the features make it ideal for business use. BitLocker provides full-disk encryption to help protect data. Azure AD support connects your PC to business networks and supports identity and access management—useful capabilities when managing access matters as much as getting work done.

For developers and IT professionals, Hyper-V enables virtual machines, while Windows Sandbox provides an isolated environment for testing apps without affecting the main operating system. That gives experimentation a designated workspace.

For the daily mix of documents, browser windows, and business tasks, Snap layouts help organize your screen. Support for fingerprint or facial-recognition sign-in adds another practical option for accessing your PC.

Its AI assistant, Copilot, is built into the Windows 11 taskbar and can help do things like summarize pages, draft content, and answer questions without leaving your workflow. For developers, it also offers support with writing code.

The purchase decision should start with compatibility, though. This license is intended for PCs that need a new Windows license and meet Windows 11’s minimum system requirements. Check your computer with Microsoft’s PC Health Check app before buying.

A Windows 10 PC that cannot install the free Windows 11 upgrade through Windows Update will not be able to install this version either. This purchase does not bypass that limitation.

The license covers one PC and is non-transferable. For a compatible business computer that needs a license, it’s a straightforward way to access Pro tools with one payment.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 through Nov. 1.

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