This AI Investing App Gives Busy Founders a Clear Call on Every Stock

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TL;DR: Get AI stock ratings, a portfolio builder, and 12+ personal finance courses with a lifetime Financial Freedom Bundle subscription for $69.99 (reg. $598).

Running a business leaves little time to read earnings reports, and personal investing often gets pushed to whenever things slow down. The Financial Freedom Bundle ft. Sterling Stock Picker pairs an AI investing app with a financial education platform, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $69.99 (reg. $598).

A buy, sell, hold, or avoid rating for every stock

Sterling Stock Picker uses patent-pending North Star technology to run financial, technical, and risk analysis on any stock you search, then returns one of four calls: buy, sell, hold, or avoid. You get the conclusion without reading the filings yourself. Before you start searching, a 5-minute quiz scores your risk tolerance, and every pick and portfolio adjustment gets tuned to that score.

From there, the Done-for-You Portfolio Builder assembles a diversified portfolio that matches your goals, and Stock Rockets lists high-growth companies posting 50%+ quarterly revenue gains. When a question comes up in the middle of a workday, Finley, the built-in AI financial coach, answers in plain English using real-time market data. Sterling Stock Picker won Best SaaS Product for Financial Services in 2022 and 2023.

This bundle also includes a PRO$PER Lifetime Membership Pass, a personal finance education platform led by financial educator and mentor Jaden Sterling. Members get 12+ courses and 150+ lessons on budgeting, debt reduction, investing, and retirement planning, along with worksheets, eBooks, webinars, and a dashboard that tracks progress toward your goals. For founders who never had formal training in money management, those courses lay out the basics in a structured order you can follow at your own pace.

Sterling Stock Picker runs in any modern browser and on iOS and Android, and your subscription includes future updates with no monthly fees.

Make better-informed investing decisions without taking hours away from your business.

Get The Financial Freedom Bundle ft. Sterling Stock Picker on sale for $69.99 (reg. $598).

StackSocial prices subject to change.