Gary Vaynerchuk Says Stealing His Simple Low-Cost Strategies Will Make Your Business ‘Dramatically Explode’ on Social Media

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Key Takeaways Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and marketing expert who runs VaynerMedia, a global company with more than 1,200 employees.

He recently revealed that he releases 900 social media posts per day through his businesses and advised entrepreneurs to follow his example.

He said 900 a day was “nowhere” and that he was targeting “100,000 pieces of content a day by next year.”

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur worth $200 million and CEO of VaynerMedia, a global company with over 1,200 employees. He disclosed last week at Entrepreneur’s Overcoming Impossible event that he churns out 900 social media posts per day through his businesses.

Vaynerchuk asked everyone at the event who was selling a physical product to stand up. About a quarter of the room did. Then he told them he could explain how to grow their businesses in three minutes.

His advice? Use AI tools to help produce pictures and videos about products and services. After the AI tool processes and generates content, post it on YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. The goal is volume, to stand out in a crowded sea of content.

“I’m 900 a day, and I’m nowhere,” Vaynerchuk said. “This is real talk. I’m aiming for 100,000 pieces of content a day by next year.”

Secondly, Vaynerchuk advised focusing on using TikTok affiliates to sell products on behalf of a company. A business gives the affiliate a percentage of the sales they drive through their content.

“If you just do those two things, then your business will dramatically explode,” Vaynerchuk promised.

Then he posed a harder question: “Why, out of all the people who stood up, why are only two of them gonna do it?” he asked.

Vaynerchuk said that business owners already understand the potential of social media to grow their businesses. He suggested that what holds them back is often fear of judgment, insecurity or reluctance to practice something they are not familiar with yet.

Vaynerchuk urged entrepreneurs to spend time learning how social platforms and AI tools work. Then they can put that knowledge into practice.

“What needs to be understood is that the time and effort to become a practitioner is the key,” he said.

Turn live selling into content

One audience member offered an example of the opportunity Vaynerchuk was describing.

An 11th grader said he sold records and other merchandise through livestreams. He said he had grossed more than $3 million this year.

The student asked Vaynerchuk how he could use AI to help him grow.

Vaynerchuk’s answer was to take the hours of footage he was already generating and use an AI system to turn them into social media clips.

“Let it clip it for you, and then you post those clips to build more awareness for you,” he said.

Vaynerchuk said that livestreaming gives entrepreneurs a chance to generate sales while also creating material for future posts. Even a livestream that results in no sales can leave a business owner with video footage to cut into shorter pieces.

Choose a sustainable format

Vaynerchuk acknowledged that not every entrepreneur is comfortable appearing on camera.

“Feel insecure about how you look on camera? Good. Write and be on Twitter and LinkedIn,” he said. He suggested audio, through podcasts, for people uncomfortable with both video and writing.

Vaynerchuk said the point was to find a way to communicate with a broad audience. Entrepreneurs shouldn’t wait until posting feels easy; they should just take the leap. He framed improvement as a cycle: They do the work, study the results and adjust.

“Communication is all that’s left in the AI era,” Vaynerchuk said.