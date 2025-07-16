Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already tried the food.

Tesla has been working on a diner-supercharger-drive-in concept in Los Angeles for years — the building broke ground in 2023 — and it looks like the project has finally entered soft-opening mode.

CEO Elon Musk (and some other Tesla enthusiasts) have already tried the food. Musk called it "one of the coolest spots in L.A."

I just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger.



Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA! https://t.co/wRuyeh9x00 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2025

The supercharger station triples as a 1950s-styled diner and drive-in movie theater, complete with burgers and shakes, but modernized with two 45-foot LED movie screens.

InsideEVs reports that there are about 75 V4 Supercharger stalls, and a security guard told the outlet it is expected to be open in a few weeks.

First look at Tesla's completed Hollywood diner and Supercharger! It looks sick! Really dope futuristic/retro vibe.



Tesla has completely taken down the fencing surrounding the whole place, so these photos were able to be taken from the public sidewalk/street.



The diner features… pic.twitter.com/AgIg5zYF7Y — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 9, 2025

The station, located at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Tesla Diner comes alive in the nighttime pic.twitter.com/iXpFJjeiDS — Brandon (@brandontsla) July 15, 2025

