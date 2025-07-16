'One of the Coolest Spots': Here's a First Look at the New Tesla Diner Supercharging Station Opening Soon Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already tried the food.

By Erin Davis

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images | Getty
Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In, which is undergoing testing with an opening date expected by the end of summer on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Tesla has been working on a diner-supercharger-drive-in concept in Los Angeles for years — the building broke ground in 2023 — and it looks like the project has finally entered soft-opening mode.

CEO Elon Musk (and some other Tesla enthusiasts) have already tried the food. Musk called it "one of the coolest spots in L.A."

The supercharger station triples as a 1950s-styled diner and drive-in movie theater, complete with burgers and shakes, but modernized with two 45-foot LED movie screens.

InsideEVs reports that there are about 75 V4 Supercharger stalls, and a security guard told the outlet it is expected to be open in a few weeks.

The station, located at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Related: Elon Musk Gives One-Sentence Response to Linda Yaccarino Stepping Down as CEO of X

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old's Side Hustle Brought People 'to the Dark Green Side.' It Made $10,000 Within 2 Days and Sees 6 Figures a Month.

Nikki Seaman began work on her business when the pandemic led to grocery store shutdowns.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Growing a Business

Every Successful Business Has Bad Reviews — Even Mine. Here's How I Tackle Negative Feedback.

What happens when a negative online review shows up like a dark cloud on a sunny day? Here's a blueprint for bouncing back, strategically and emotionally, from the sting of bad feedback online.

By Nellie Akalp
Career

These 'AI-Resistant' Jobs Don't Require a College Degree — and Starting Salaries Can Surpass $70,000 a Year

Some young adults want to join the workforce right after high school.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

Networking Is the Most Underrated Business Skill. Here's How to Get It Right.

Technical skills matter, but relationships are what move the needle. Here's how to build a network that actually works.

By Adam Povlitz