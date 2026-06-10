Forget Golf. The Ultra-Wealthy Are Joining This Private Racetrack for $450,000.

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Country Clubs are getting a high-octane tuneup. Singer Vehicle Design, the California company famous for restoring vintage Porsches that sell for around $2 million, recently launched the Singer Drivers Club at Willow Springs International Raceway, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles. Membership is limited to 400 and starts at $450,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

For the ultra-wealthy with a need for speed, club founder Rob Dickinson calls it “a bit of a no-brainer.” Members can drive their own $3 million hypercars or get access to a fleet of 500-horsepower Porsche race cars, professional driver coaching, concierge services, private garages and a bar — after they drive. They can also fly in directly to the adjacent airfield or arrive by helicopter.

The club is backed by CrossHarbor Capital Partners, the private equity firm also behind the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana, and taps into a broader boom in ultra-luxury driving experiences. Between 2016 and 2025, roughly 2,400 cars sold at auction for $1 million or more — nearly double the prior three decades combined. As cars get more expensive, the places to take them for a spin are catching up.