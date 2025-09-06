This ChatGPT Agent Predicted a Viral Trend in 15 Minutes — Then My Content Took Off Most creators are still guessing what to post. I used ChatGPT's new Agent to predict what would go viral — and it took off in just 48 hours.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most solopreneurs are still throwing content at the wall — hoping something sticks.

But ChatGPT's new Agent doesn't guess. It predicts what's about to go viral — and helps you post it before anyone else does.

This isn't another AI writing tool. It's a fully autonomous strategist that scans Reddit, Substack and YouTube in real time to find breakout trends, reverse-engineer what's working and map out a full content plan that actually ranks.

In this video, I'll show you how I used it to spot a viral trend in under 15 minutes — and how it ranked my content top two on major media sites within 48 hours.

Here's what you'll discover:

  • Viral trend prediction: How the Agent identifies breakout ideas before they hit the news — so you publish first, not last.
  • Content that ranks: Why this Agent outperforms keyword tools — and builds you a smarter strategy in minutes.
  • Competitor breakdowns: How it dissects emotional hooks, pacing, and title formulas from the top-performing videos in your niche.
  • Weekly content calendars: The exact prompt I use to build a full week of content ideas in under 10 minutes.

Because the truth is, in 2025, you're either guessing — or predicting. Let this be your edge before everyone else catches up.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Business News

This Is How Senior Leaders Are Using AI at Work, According to a Google Survey

Google asked senior leaders if they had seen a return on their AI investments. Here's what they said.

By Sherin Shibu
Buying / Investing in Business

From a $120M Acquisition to a $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business News

These 8 States Will Pay Out the $1.8 Billion Powerball Winner the Most After Taxes

The second-highest Powerball drawing in history will be Saturday, September 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

By Erin Davis