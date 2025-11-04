Key Takeaways TikTok is hosting a live awards show on December 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Fans have from November 18 to December 2 to vote for their favorite creators.

Even though this is TikTok’s first U.S. awards show, it has held similar events in other countries.

TikTok’s 170 million American users will be able to tune in to the social media app’s first-ever awards event in the U.S., the company announced in a press release on Monday.

The show will occur on Thursday, December 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and feature a red carpet, live performances and a live audience of creators.

TikTok says that users will be able to vote for their favorite creators in a new portal on the app, called the awards hub, launching November 18. Voting opens for nominees of 14 categories, including “Creator of the Year” and “Breakthrough Artist of the Year.” The voting portal closes on December 2, giving fans a few weeks to make their choices. Winners will be revealed live at the event.

“Creator of the Year” nominees are adamw, alixearle, brookemonk_, keith_lee125 and kristy.sarah, while “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” candidates are alexwarren, katseyeworld, laufey, ravynlenae and sombr.

“Video of the Year” nominees are bretmanrock, chrisandfinck, ronclark__, taylortiminskas and turkuazkitchen, while “Rising Star of the Year” belongs to calebsaysthings, drewkey5000, findjeremiah, soyeddynieblas and thatgirlsydjo.

The awards show will be livestreamed on the TikTok app and on Tubi starting at 6 p.m. PST on December 18 and will be available to stream on Tubi on December 19.

Even though this is TikTok’s first U.S. awards show, it has held similar events in other countries, such as Mexico and Korea, according to TechCrunch. The fourth edition of the annual TikTok Awards Mexico took place in January in Mexico City, while TikTok held its first awards ceremony in Korea in November 2024 in Seoul.

“Premiering the TikTok Awards in the U.S. marks the start of a new era for our community — honoring creators who’ve turned passion into purpose across every category,” TikTok wrote in the press release.

TikTok is still embroiled in a struggle over its U.S. ownership. After Congress passed a law last year requiring TikTok to separate from its parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, or face a permanent ban in the U.S., TikTok has been seeking a U.S. buyer. In September, President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a TikTok deal for another 90 days for the fourth time, according to an executive order. TikTok has until December 16 to find a buyer, with Trump indicating in September that a potential deal is in the works, according to a post he wrote that month on Truth Social.