4.4 Million Customers Had Their Data Exposed in a Breach Affecting a Major Credit Reporting Agency. Are You One of Them? The stolen personal data includes names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers, but no credit information was leaked.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • TransUnion is a major credit bureau, with credit history information for more than 260 million Americans.
  • The company experienced a data breach impacting more than 4.4 million customers on July 28.
  • It is notifying affected customers through written notices in the mail.

TransUnion, a major credit bureau in the U.S. that produces credit scores and reports, recently experienced a data breach impacting more than 4.4 million customers.

TransUnion reported the breach, which occurred on July 28, in a filing with Maine's attorney general's office on Thursday. The filing showed that customer data stored in "a third-party application" was compromised on that date. TransUnion discovered the breach two days later and reassured customers that the hackers did not access any credit information, including credit reports.

"Upon discovery, we quickly contained the issue, which did not involve our core credit database or include credit reports," a TransUnion spokesperson told Bloomberg in an email.

Related: 'Largest Data Breach in History': Apple, Google, and Meta Passwords Reportedly Among 16 Billion Stolen in Massive Hack

TransUnion informed the 16,828 Maine residents who were impacted by the data breach through a written notice [PDF] earlier this week. It will give free credit monitoring services for up to two years to those affected.

In another filing, this time with Texas's attorney general's office, TransUnion disclosed that 377,357 Texas residents were affected by the breach, and that it had provided notice to those residents through U.S. Mail. The filing revealed that personal information like names, social security numbers, and dates of birth had been compromised through the incident.

The company did not answer detailed questions about the breach, including who the hackers were and if they demanded anything, in correspondence with Bloomberg.

TransUnion is one of the major credit reporting companies in the country, with a database of credit histories for more than 260 million Americans.

Related: AT&T Customers Are Eligible for Up to $5,000 in a New Settlement. Here's What to Know.

The breach is the latest to focus on companies with a large amount of consumer data. IT giant Cisco underwent a major data breach in late July, when a caller tricked a call center employee over the phone and stole data, including addresses and phone numbers, of Cisco customers.

Insurance company Allianz Life also experienced a breach last month, revealing the personal information of many of its 1.4 million customers. The incident led to a class-action lawsuit.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'What Hoop Did I Not Jump Through to Get That Title?': How Olympian Shaun White Disrupted Winter Sports By Spotting What Everyone Else Missed

Olympic champion Shaun White is changing the very sport he loves. He identified a fragmented tournament system that made life tougher for athletes like himself — so he created his own league.

By John Boitnott
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Data & Recovery

This File Recovery App Might Just Save Your Business One Day, and It's Less Than $35

When you're juggling deadlines and client files, data recovery isn't a luxury—it's a must-have.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

I Studied 233 Millionaires — These Are the 6 Habits That Made Them Rich

Entrepreneurship builds wealth faster than saving — if you master the right habits.

By Tom Corley