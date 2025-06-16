Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump just announced Trump Mobile, a new wireless cellular service.

According to the announcement on Trump.com, the "47 Plan," a name referring to Donald Trump being America's 47th president, will offer a slew of services, including unlimited talk, text, and data; device protection; 24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America; telehealth, including prescription ordering; and international calling to more than 100 countries.

The plan costs 47.45 per month, with no credit check or contracts, according to the press release.

Interested customers can switch to the Trump Mobile plan with their current phones or wait until August for the release of the "T1 Phone," which is described as "a sleek, gold smartphone" that was "proudly designed and built in the United States."

It will be sold for $499.

Credit: Trump Mobile

"Trump Mobile is going to change the game," said Donald Trump Jr., EVP of The Trump Organization, in a press release. "We're building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service."

However, a disclaimer notes: "Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals."

