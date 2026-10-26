Uber Eats and DoorDash Have a New Rival — Here’s What It Won’t Charge You For

Listen to this post

There’s a new player in the food delivery space. Digital commerce company Olo launched its namesake app this week, which allows customers to place takeout and delivery orders from national chains and local restaurants. The move takes Olo from a behind-the-scenes B2B company that built takeout ordering software to a consumer-facing platform.

What sets Olo apart from Uber Eats and DoorDash is that it doesn’t mark up menu items. Olo claims users can save 15-30% per item compared to similar platforms, thanks to its existing relationships with restaurants ranging from Waffle House to New Haven, Connecticut, pizza legend Frank Pepe’s.

Most customers don’t realize they’re paying those markups. According to a study Olo commissioned, people largely expect delivery fees when ordering online, but only 27% of American adults are aware of menu markups.

“Ordering food should be simple for guests and fair for the restaurants that serve them,” said Corey Kline, EVP of technology at Noodles & Company, in Olo’s press release.