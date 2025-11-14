Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Calls It Quits After a Decade

McMillon led Walmart through digital transformation and massive growth. He’ll be suceeded by John Furner.

By Jonathan Small edited by Jessica Thomas Nov 14, 2025

Walmart announced Friday that longtime CEO Doug McMillon will step down after more than ten years leading the nation’s largest retailer. John Furner, the current head of Walmart U.S., will take over after the company’s fiscal year ends on February 1.

Furner, 51, started at Walmart as an hourly worker in 1993 and now oversees more than 4,600 stores. McMillon, 59, oversaw Walmart’s shift from a traditional big-box chain into a retail and e-commerce powerhouse, boosting revenue and market value while raising wages and improving benefits. He’ll stay on the board through next spring.

The shift signals a new chapter for a company that rarely changes CEOs and often promotes from within.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

