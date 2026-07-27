Warner Bros. Discovery Is Suing Amazon Over a ‘Lawless Employee Shopping Spree’

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One of this summer’s biggest Hollywood dramas isn’t even on a screen. It’s a lawsuit. Warner Bros. Discovery is suing Amazon, accusing the tech giant of running a “lawless employee shopping spree,” Variety reports. The beef centers on Pia Barlow, HBO Max’s former senior VP of originals marketing, who Amazon hired for a newly created head of original series marketing role starting August 3.

WBD alleges Amazon lured Barlow into breaking her agreement with WBD, dangling a bigger paycheck and even providing her with one of its own hand-picked outside law firms for legal defense. Barlow resigned June 5, after notifying the company of her plans in late May.

WBD claims this isn’t an isolated incident, alleging Amazon attempted a similar poaching tactic on another WBD executive weeks earlier, though that effort reportedly failed. The company is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction. Amazon declined to comment.