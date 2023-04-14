Scandal-Plagued Owner of the Washington Commanders Agrees to Sell the Team for $6 Billion

A group led by Josh Harris, an owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, is reportedly purchasing the team.

learn more about Dan Bova

By Dan Bova

G Fiume | Getty Images

Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder has agreed to the sale of his team for $6 billion, according to sports news outlet Sportico:

This marks the end of an ownership marked with scandals ranging from cultural insensitivity to sexual harassment to accusations of mismanagement. The team is being bought by a group led by Josh Harris, an owner of the N.B.A.'s Philadelphia 76ers and the N.H.L.'s New Jersey Devils.

Related: Washington Football Team Officially Renamed After a Year-Long Search

Who is Josh Harris?

Josh Harris is buying a team in his hometown of Washington, D.C. Harris grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and went to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School. According to The Athletic, Harris made his fortune in private equity, working in mergers and acquisitions at Drexel Burnham Lambert before co-founding Apollo Global Management in 1990. Bloomberg puts Harris' net worth at $7.63 billion.

Related: Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same Two Mistakes

This isn't Harris's foray into sports. Along with David Blitzer, he led a group that bought the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. He also owns a stake in Crystal Palace F.C. of the Premier League and a less than 5% stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harris and Blitzer have reputations for overhauling organizations with an eye on giving teams the tools, resources, and talent they need to win.

That is not a reputation that Dan Snyder will leave with. The NFL is conducting a second investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Snyder and within the ranks of his executive team, as well as financial improprieties, reports the New York Times. Snyder has been unable to build a new stadium for his team and faced massive backlash for refusing to change the team name (the team was formally called the Redskins) despite years of protests from Native American groups. In 2013, he told USA Today, "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps." Finally, after facing financial pressure from pulled sponsorships, the name was changed to "The Washington Football Team" in 2020 before officially taking their new name, the Washington Commanders, in 2022.

Pardon My Take's Tweet pretty much summarizes the overall reaction of the Commanders' fanbase:
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

Related Topics

Sports News and Trends

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

4 Ways to Boost Your Employee Retention in an Uncertain Economy

With workers exerting more power in the labor market, companies are going to have to get creative to gain their commitment.

By Daniel Altman

Green Entrepreneur

A Museum Is Offering $25,000 to Find the Meteorite That Just Struck Earth

Calling all meteor hunters—a flying fireball landed in Maine that could contain valuable information about the solar system.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Living

Make the Most of This Costco Membership That Comes With a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card

For a limited time, get a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for just $60.

By Entrepreneur Store

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

The War Against Digital Currencies is Being Lost: What You Need to Know to Take Advantage

A marriage between Web3 centralization and Web2 decentralization is just one way in which new-year benefits and tech breakthroughs can fuel digital currency sustainability and growth.

By Jonny Caplan

Living

I Ran a Marathon Without Training. Here's What I Learned and How It Made Me a Better Entrepreneur.

Here are three key lessons that running a marathon without training taught me about successful entrepreneurship.

By Justin Vandehey