If you're creative and have a sweet tooth, the coveted (and lucrative) cake decorator position at Walmart may be for you.

Walmart managers can make hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, with some even taking home mid-six-figure salaries. But there's another high-paying role at Walmart, one that's focused on creativity and art.

The retail giant confirmed to USA Today that, besides managers, cake decorators are the highest-paid hourly positions in U.S. Walmart stores. The average pay for a cake decorator at Walmart starts at around $19.25 an hour, according to the outlet.

And recently, a New Jersey Walmart employee, Melissa Fernandez, has been going viral on TikTok for her cupcake bouquets.

Fernandez told the AP that she's been at Walmart for 11 years and makes about $24.40 an hour.

The average hourly wage for Walmart's "U.S. frontline associates" is "close to $18," according to Walmart.

USA Today reports that there are at least 6,000 cake decorators employed by Walmart at press time.

According to Walmart's career website, there are more than 50 cake decorator roles open across the country.

Walmart had around 1.6 million U.S. employees at the end of fiscal year 2024, though the company announced in May that it was cutting 1,500 corporate employees.

