Why I Stopped Taking Every New Client and Started Asking This One Question First

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Key Takeaways Clients who leave early often reveal themselves during the intake call through skepticism, unrealistic expectations and a lack of trust.

Growth is not about saying yes to everyone. The right clients trust expertise, collaborate well and stay longer, making them far more valuable over time.





At my marketing agency, we work exclusively with residential property management companies. Sixty-plus active clients at any given time, all across the US. It is a small niche, which means word travels fast and patterns show up quickly. One pattern took me longer to name than I would like to admit.

For the first several years of running the agency, I said yes to almost everyone who came to us. Someone would fill out a contact form, we would hop on a call, they seemed interested, I would show them what we could do, and if they wanted to move forward, we moved forward. That was basically the whole filter. (And I thought that was fine, because growth felt like growth.)

It was not fine.

What I kept losing that I just didn’t see

The cancellations did not come in the first month. They came at month three, month four, sometimes month five. By then, we had done real work. We had built something. And then the client would send a cancellation notice, usually out of nowhere, and I would sit there trying to figure out what went wrong.

Sometimes the work had not had time to show results yet, which is normal in SEO. Sometimes there was a miscommunication about timelines. But when I looked at the pattern across multiple cancellations over multiple years, the clients who churned early had something in common that had nothing to do with our work.

They had been difficult from the first call.

Not always dramatically difficult. But there were signs. The calls ran long because there were too many questions, too much skepticism, a general feeling that trust was not really there. They wanted guarantees we could not honestly give. They had hired other agencies before and described those experiences in ways that, looking back, made it pretty clear the problem was not always the agency. (I kept taking these clients anyway, because I thought we would be different. We were not different. The pattern played out the same way.)

When I started paying attention

We had a client who had been with us for a couple of years. Good results, solid relationship. (Or so we thought.) At some point they brought in a kind of outside marketing advisor, and this person came in questioning everything, wanting constant attention, acting like they were our only client. They were on one of our lower-tier plans. The mismatch between what they expected and what that plan included became impossible to manage. We eventually parted ways. It was not dramatic. But it was expensive in time and energy and morale for the team.

After that, I started actually thinking about the intake call differently. Not as a sales conversation. As a diagnostic. The question I started asking myself at the end of every call was simple: does this person trust professionals, or do they need to control everything?

That one question changed how we evaluated leads more than anything else I had tried.

What I now listen for

A client who is going to stay and grow with you gives off specific signals early. They ask good questions, but they do not interrogate. They have a sense of what they want to accomplish, but they are open to being told how to get there. They are not trying to show you how much they already know. When you explain something, they say got it and move on. (These are the clients who end up being with us for three, four, five years and credit us publicly for their growth.)

A client who is going to churn at month four is also pretty easy to spot if you are paying attention. The intake call takes forty-five minutes when it should take twenty. There is a lot of well, at my last agency they did it this way. There is a question about guaranteed results that comes up more than once. And underneath all of it is this low-level hum of distrust that no amount of good work is going to fix, because the distrust was never really about the work.

We raised prices on all of our existing clients at once in late 2025. No legacy plan options, just a roughly 15% increase with a clear explanation of what was being added and why. (Scary in the moment, fine in the end.) We had one cancellation out of more than sixty clients. One. The clients who valued the work and trusted us did not flinch. That told me something important about the relationship we had built with the clients we had chosen well, and said something equally clear about the ones we had not.

The new client filter to start using

The question I ask at the end of every intake call now is not can we help this person. It is do they actually want help, or do they want control with someone else doing the work.

Those are two different things, and only one of them is a real client relationship.

When I sense the second one, we do not automatically walk away. But we are very clear about expectations from the beginning. Response times, communication formats, what results look like in month two versus month six, all of it gets named out loud before anyone signs anything. And if someone is going to be high-maintenance, they are on a higher plan that justifies the attention they are going to require. (That is not cynical, it is just accurate.)

Long story short? Fewer clients churning early means you can actually build something. The math is obvious when you write it down, but it took me years to feel it in practice.

If you are taking every client who can pay, spend one month actually tracking who cancels and when. Then go back and listen to the intake call recording. You will hear it. The version of that person who cancelled was there from the beginning, if you knew what to listen for.