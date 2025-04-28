Younger workers are reaching their limit, according to new research.

Over seven in 10 young Americans are currently looking for a job change, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 employed Americans revealed that 73% of Gen Z respondents would like to switch jobs or careers, along with 70% of millennials surveyed.

