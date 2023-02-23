For Subscribers

The Secret to Succeeding at Your New Job Isn't What You Think

It's easy to sacrifice your freedom and work-life balance in your first 90 days to make a good impression. However, setting boundaries from the get-go will ensure longevity and success at your new company.

By Entrepreneur Staff

The Good Brigade | Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Work-life balance starts on your first day
  • Put your needs over the needs of the organization
  • How you get to the finish line shouldn't matter to leadership.

Don't try to be superwoman or superman early in a new job.

We all know it's best to make a good first impression in your first 90 days. But Brian Tracy, author of Million Dollar Habits, argues the secret to any new job is not to overcommit yourself.

