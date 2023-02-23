The Secret to Succeeding at Your New Job Isn't What You Think
It's easy to sacrifice your freedom and work-life balance in your first 90 days to make a good impression. However, setting boundaries from the get-go will ensure longevity and success at your new company.
Key Takeaways
- Work-life balance starts on your first day
- Put your needs over the needs of the organization
- How you get to the finish line shouldn't matter to leadership.
Don't try to be superwoman or superman early in a new job.
We all know it's best to make a good first impression in your first 90 days. But Brian Tracy, author of Million Dollar Habits, argues the secret to any new job is not to overcommit yourself.
