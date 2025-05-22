The Hall of Famer and businesswoman teamed up with Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp to celebrate Small Business Hero Day, which highlights entrepreneurs like her who are building lasting legacies through purpose and community impact.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The WNBA in 2025 is a cultural force, with names like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese becoming household staples among sports fans across the country and beyond.

None of that would be possible without pioneers of the game like Lisa Leslie, who joined the league in its infancy in 1997 and helped the women's game reach new heights — literally.

A platform with purpose

Leslie's resume speaks for itself. Aside from being the first WNBA player to dunk in a game, she won two WNBA championships, four Olympic gold medals and three MVPs. Off the court, she turned that success into major endorsement deals with brands like Kraft Foods and Gatorade.

After retiring, she stayed close to the game, earning an MBA, becoming part-owner of the Sparks (since sold) and coaching the BIG3's Triplets to a championship in 2019. Now, 16 years after hanging up her jersey, she's partnering with Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp to give back, this time by supporting small business owners.

On April 25, the WNBA legend made a surprise appearance at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles to celebrate Small Business Hero Day, hosted by Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp. She presented $20,000 checks to three national small businesses — Perry's Joint, BJ's Nevada Barbeque and the Homeless Garden Project — in recognition of their impact in their communities.

The event also marked the launch of Intuit's expanded Small Business Hero Program, spotlighting more small businesses making a difference throughout the year.

As part of a lineage of business owners, Leslie understands the vital role small businesses play in their communities. When she was young, her mom quit her job to start her own trucking business in order to support the family. Her uncle started a celebrity bodyguard company after injuries cut short his college football career.

Two of her other Uncles started their own accounting firm, which many of her cousins have worked for at some point.

"Small businesses are often family-run, meaning they're people working to support their families or give back to their communities," she says. "I deeply identify with both small businesses and family—that's why I love this work."

Above the rim and beyond

While every athlete grinds toward a goal, most at least know what they're chasing. That wasn't the case for Lisa Leslie. She graduated from the University of Southern California three years before the WNBA even existed, leaving her future on the court uncertain.

"Our focus had to be on what's next," she says. "It wasn't just about being a basketball player. My mindset was always, 'How am I going to make money? How can I be an entrepreneur? How can I be self-employed?"

That entrepreneurial instinct came from watching her mom and uncles build businesses of their own, and it motivated her to search for something she could pour herself into outside of basketball.

Leslie always knew she wanted to pursue modeling, eventually signing with Wilhelmina before heading overseas to play professionally in Italy. After her playing days, she leaned into a new set of ventures — launching an athlete-focused real estate firm, Aston Rose, and discovering a passion for public speaking.

"I don't think about it in terms of money," she says. "For me, it's about building community, making an impact and inspiring others. It just feels natural to do the things I love. Basketball gave me the platform to do that, and opened the door to so much more."

Today, WNBA players are seen as brands in their own right, and Leslie was ahead of the curve. She carved out a multifaceted career, balancing basketball, modeling, broadcasting and even acting long before it was common to do so.

"I see that same drive in the young women today," she says. "Back when my colleagues and I were starting out, we had to do a lot just to build the league. A lot of it was unpaid — you just showed up, gave your all and hoped it would lead to something down the line. And now? This is the future we were working toward. Today's players are reaping the benefits."