Ahead of the Super Bowl, the former New Orleans Saints running back is partnering with Quickbooks for a campaign centered around Kern Studios, a family-owned parade float company in NOLA.

When you think of New Orleans, parade floats are quick to come to mind. These grand creations embody the city's pride, creativity and rich cultural heritage. They serve as symbols of strength and the spirit of overcoming adversity.

Mark Ingram II, three-time Pro Bowler and former New Orleans Saints running back, has found a meaningful way to give back to the city that shaped his career and life.

In partnership with financial management platform QuickBooks and parade float company Kern Studios, Ingram is highlighting the crucial role small businesses play in New Orleans' culture of resilience.

The campaign features Ingram as the spokesperson for QuickBooks in a commercial that aired nationally during the NFC Championship Game.

It spotlights Kern Studios, a family-owned business in New Orleans that specializes in custom parade floats and props. For generations, Kern Studios' work has been a fixture in the city's iconic parades, including those at Mardi Gras and Disney. "Anywhere you see floats, it's coming from Kern Studios," Ingram says.

'New Orleans is home'

For Ingram, this campaign holds a special place in his heart.

"New Orleans is home," he says. "I met my wife here, and I raised my children here. This city means everything to me. The people of New Orleans are incredibly resilient. From hurricanes to economic challenges, the spirit of this city never falters — and that spirit is driven by its small businesses."

Ingram was introduced to Kern through QuickBooks and toured the studio to see how the magic happens.

"It was great seeing everything they do behind the scenes," the former player says.

New Orleans has long been a city of strength, overcoming significant obstacles while remaining a cultural beacon. Small businesses like Kern Studios are central to this story. They don't just provide goods and services— they create a sense of community, fuel the economy, and help preserve the city's unique character.

"Small businesses are the heart of America," Ingram says. "When they thrive, our country thrives. It's personal because I've met so many small business owners here in New Orleans—people with restaurants, boutiques, you name it. These businesses represent the resilience of this city, and QuickBooks helps them stay organized and continue to thrive."

Empowering small business growth

This partnership with QuickBooks is about more than promoting small businesses in New Orleans — it's about empowering them to grow. Kern Studios, for example, is preparing for its most significant project yet: designing parade floats for the upcoming Super Bowl.

QuickBooks plays a pivotal role in helping Kern Studios manage the financial side of their business as they prepare for this monumental event.

"Being part of this partnership with QuickBooks and Kern Studios feels natural," Ingram says. "We share the same values: treating people right, giving back to the community, and doing things the right way. And in a place like New Orleans, that's everything."

As Ingram and QuickBooks continue to celebrate New Orleans' small business culture, they're not just showcasing the city's strength — they're helping to ensure the next generation of entrepreneurs has the tools they need to succeed. And what better way to uplift the community than with a float?

