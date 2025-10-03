xAI wants to hire someone who “has dedicated a lot of time to playing video games,” according to the job description.

Key Takeaways Elon Musk’s xAI is looking for an AI Video Games Tutor to help the startup expand into AI video game development.

The role requires a portfolio showcasing knowledge of game design, plus experience playing and critiquing video games.

The global gaming industry is expected to reach $522 billion in revenue this year, more than the film and music industries combined.

Elon Musk just confirmed that his AI startup, xAI, is exploring video game development.

The company posted a new opening for a full-time “Video Games Tutor” to train its AI chatbot, Grok — and it pays $45 to $100 an hour, the equivalent of $93,600 to $208,000 annually.

The position will train Grok to generate “fun, innovative video games” for users and provide labels, feedback and input on gaming projects, according to the posting. The selected candidate will also work with technical staff to “develop tasks to improve AI’s ability” to generate new video games.

According to the job description, xAI is looking for someone who “has dedicated a lot of time to playing video games.”

Plenty of Americans fit the bill. Statista estimates that as of March, 22% of U.S. adults ages 20 to 29 spent six to 10 hours per week playing video games. Of this age group, 8% were heavy gamers, playing video games more than 20 hours a week on average.

However, xAI is also looking for more specialized knowledge beyond hands-on experience. The startup is asking candidates to present a portfolio showcasing game design, “strong skills in gameplay critique,” and the ability to test and evaluate AI-created video games.

The role doesn’t require a Bachelor’s degree or any other accreditation, but does ask for “demonstrated high proficiency” in fields such as computer science and game design. It’s based in Palo Alto, California, or fully remote, though the job description cautions that “remote positions require strong self-motivation.” Musk has previously called working from home “morally wrong” and ended the practice at Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk wrote that he was interested in developing video games with AI last year. In a post on X in November 2024, Musk said that there were “too many game studios owned by massive corporations.”

“xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!” he wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, Statista predicts that global revenue for the gaming category will reach $522 billion this year, more than both the entertainment and music industries combined. The majority of revenue is expected to come from the U.S., with an estimated $141 billion this year.