The role is part of Netflix’s bigger plan to fold AI into its operations.

Netflix is actively recruiting for the position, which was posted in late September.

While companies are mandating employees back to the office, Netflix is offering $700,000 for a fully-remote role.

The streaming giant posted an opening on its internal job board on September 23 for a generative AI product manager, and the position is still “actively recruiting,” according to the job post. In the description, Netflix wrote that the position “plays a pivotal part” in selecting and implementing the generative AI products Netflix uses internally, and “guides products from vision to execution.”

The role requires a Bachelor’s degree and at least six years of product management experience, with a focus on enterprise applications and proven experience creating and launching generative AI solutions.

Netflix’s role pays a range of $240,000 to $700,000, which is much more than what’s typical for similar positions, though it seems to be on par with other tech companies’ over-the-top payouts.

Still, Netflix’s compensation package consists only of an annual salary; the company does not pay out bonuses. Every year, employees decide individually how much of their compensation they want divided between salary and stock options.

Meanwhile, the average AI product manager in the U.S. earns about $159,495 a year, per ZipRecruiter. Glassdoor reports that product managers, in general, make around $147,000.

The role is part of Netflix’s plan to use AI internally for everything from content recommendations to production, per Fortune.

Netflix is already putting AI to work in TV production. During a July earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos shared that the company used AI to generate a building collapse scene for the Argentine sci-fi series “El Eternauta,” which hit Netflix on April 30. Sarandos said the process was not only faster, 10 times quicker than traditional visual effects, but also made a complex, Hollywood-style moment possible on a more modest $15 million budget.

Netflix currently has 300 million paying members, it claims. In its second-quarter 2025 earnings report, released in July, Netflix beat analyst expectations with $11.08 billion in revenue. The company will report its third-quarter earnings on October 21.