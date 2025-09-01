From dorm-room startups to faculty-built chatbots, the future of learning is being rewritten right now — and the institutions that can't keep up are getting left behind.

This is the second installment in the "1,000 Days of AI" series. As an AI keynote speaker and strategic advisor on AI university strategy, I've seen firsthand how generative AI is transforming education — and why aligning with the future of learning is now a leadership imperative.

I'm starting with education, not because it was the most disrupted, but because it was the first to show us what disruption actually looks like in real time.

Why start here?

Education is upstream to everything. Every future engineer, policymaker, manager and founder is shaped by what happens in a classroom, a lecture hall or a late-night interaction with a search engine. When generative AI arrived, education didn't have the luxury to wait. It was forced to adapt on the fly.

ChatGPT didn't quietly enter higher education. It detonated. Assignments unraveled. Grading frameworks collapsed. Students accessed polished answers in seconds. Faculty were blindsided. Institutional responses were reactive, inconsistent and exposed deep fractures in how learning was being defined and delivered.

The idea that education meant memorization and regurgitation cracked almost overnight.

AI in education didn't break higher ed — It exposed the disconnect

Long before AI, colleges were already straining under somewhat outdated models — rigid lectures, static syllabi, compliance-heavy assessments and a widening chasm between classroom instruction and workforce reality. Students were evolving faster than the systems designed to serve them.

Generative AI made that gap impossible to ignore. Within months of its release, a majority of students admitted to using ChatGPT or similar tools for coursework. Meanwhile, most college presidents acknowledged they had no formal AI policy in place. The dissonance was loud, and it created not just urgency, but opportunity.

In the past year, I've partnered with some of the largest education systems in the world to help develop their AI strategies. We co-developed governance frameworks, launched executive working groups, crafted responsible use guidelines and trained thousands of faculty across campuses. The goal wasn't just to respond; it was to lead.

At the same time, I've worked with community colleges — the frontline of workforce development. These institutions feel disruption first and move fastest. I've helped their leaders connect generative AI to student outcomes, integrate tools into classroom experimentation and align innovation with workforce readiness and equity.

Whether it's a flagship university or a high-impact college, the principle is the same: Strategy must align with people, culture and mission. The institutions making the biggest strides aren't the ones with perfect AI plans. They're the ones willing to move while others wait. This momentum is powered by intrapreneurship on the inside, and increasingly, by student-driven entrepreneurship on the outside.

Students are becoming entrepreneurs

Students aren't waiting for permission; they're reinventing how learning works. They adapt quickly, embrace emerging technologies and experiment boldly. Some might call it cheating. I'd call it testing the system.

Today's students no longer see education as a linear path to a degree. They see it as a launchpad for ideas.

They're using not just ChatGPT, but a full arsenal of AI tools — Perplexity, Gemini, Claude and more — to write business plans, generate branding, build MVPs and pressure-test real-world ideas. In fact, some aren't just using tools; they're creating their own. They're not waiting to be taught. They're teaching themselves how to build, launch and iterate.

And yes, some of it is used for shortcuts. For cutting corners. For getting around assignments. Academic integrity is a real issue and one that institutions must address. But it's also a signal that the system itself needs to evolve. These students are not just bypassing rules — they're stress-testing the relevance of education as it exists today. And this is where intrapreneurs inside the system become critical to bridging the gap.

Intrapreneurs are moving institutions forward

We all know that innovation rarely happens in the corner offices. The most powerful change isn't coming from executive memos. It's coming from the ground up.

I've seen faculty members redesign assessments to include AI. Academic advisors build GPT-powered chatbots for student support. Department chairs test automated grading workflows while central IT is still writing policy. These are intrapreneurs — internal innovators leading with agility.

My work has always been to help them scale and to get out of their way. Real transformation happens when governance, incentives and innovation align — and when execution is taken seriously.

What institutions are doing that works

Here are five moves I've seen deliver the greatest impact across leadership, faculty and students alike.

Accept that change is inevitable: Ignoring, shaming or regulating innovation won't stop it. Institutions must choose to engage with change, not resist it. Acknowledge that learning is now co-created: In many cases, students are more fluent in new tools than faculty. It may feel awkward — but that discomfort is the birthplace of co-creation and collaborative innovation. Support intrapreneurship and entrepreneurship: Encourage faculty and staff to experiment internally while also supporting students who are launching startups or prototyping ideas using AI.

Institutions that move now are defining the next decade of learning. That doesn't mean ignoring issues of academic integrity or the risks of cognitive offloading — we don't know what we don't know. But that uncertainty should inform us, not paralyze us.

The institutions that will thrive in the next 1,000 days aren't those with the most tech. They're the ones that create space to adapt, listen and lead from every level — through both intrapreneurship and entrepreneurship.

Leadership is no longer a title; it's a posture. Every instructor redesigning a course, every student experimenting with AI, every staffer who builds a better workflow is shaping the future of education.

According to the World Economic Forum, over 40% of core job skills will shift in the next five years. That's not a prediction — it's a mandate.

The only way forward is to build systems that learn as fast as the people in them. Presidents and provosts can provide vision, but it's intrapreneurs who will make it real. Transformation won't be dictated from above. It will be powered from within.

AI is not the end. It's the beginning of a new way of learning and a new kind of leadership.

Coming next in the "1,000 Days of AI" series: Higher education wasn't ready for AI, but students forced the conversation. K-12 is even more essential because critical thinking, ethical reasoning and digital fluency must begin long before college.