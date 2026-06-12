Five Reasons You Can’t Miss the 2026 IFA World Franchise Show

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The World Franchise Show is back! After the successful launch of the show in partnership with the IFA last year, this global franchising event will be making an even bigger impact in the franchising space this year. Here are just a few of the reasons that you should keep September 25–26 clear this year for the IFA World Franchise Show.

1. Meet 300+ leading franchise brands

Whether you’re exploring franchise ownership for the first time or looking to expand your existing portfolio, the IFA World Franchise Show offers an unrivaled opportunity to meet face-to-face with some of the most exciting franchise brands on the market. With more than 300 brands under one roof, attendees can compare opportunities across a wide range of sectors, from food and beverage and retail to fitness, education, home services, and more.

Speaking directly with franchise representatives gives you the chance to ask questions, understand investment requirements, and discover which opportunities best align with your goals. It is a unique opportunity to accelerate your research and make valuable connections in just two days.

2. Listen to practical advice from industry experts

Education is at the heart of the IFA World Franchise Show. Throughout the event, attendees will have access to a packed program of seminars, keynote presentations, and panel discussions led by some of the most respected names in franchising.

Industry experts, successful franchisees, and business leaders will share actionable insights on everything from selecting the right franchise and securing funding to scaling a business and navigating industry trends. Whether you are just beginning your franchising journey or looking for ways to grow, these sessions are designed to provide practical guidance that you can apply immediately.

3. Network in the industry

One of the biggest advantages of attending the IFA World Franchise Show is the opportunity to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, franchise professionals, and industry leaders from across the country and beyond.

Building relationships is a vital part of business success, and the show provides the ideal environment to exchange ideas, share experiences, and create valuable partnerships. From informal conversations on the exhibition floor to dedicated networking opportunities, attendees can expand their professional network and gain insights from others who have successfully built franchise businesses.

4. Discover the perfect supplier

Launching and growing a franchise business requires the right support network. The IFA World Franchise Show brings together a wide range of suppliers and service providers who specialize in helping franchises succeed.

From finance and legal services to marketing, technology, recruitment, and business support solutions, attendees can discover trusted partners that can help streamline operations and support long-term growth. Meeting suppliers in person allows you to evaluate your options, ask detailed questions, and find the right solutions for your business needs.

5. Join us in Fort Lauderdale this September

The IFA World Franchise Show 2026 is set to be one of the most influential franchising events in the United States, bringing together leading brands, industry experts, suppliers, and ambitious entrepreneurs under one roof.

If you’re serious about exploring franchise ownership, expanding your business network, or discovering the latest opportunities in the market, there is no better place to be. Mark your calendar for September 25–26 and join thousands of entrepreneurs at the Broward County Convention Center for two days of inspiration, education, and opportunity.