They Just Opened Their 1,700th Cafe and Have 900 More Signed. Here’s the Strategy Fueling This $1.5 Billion Franchise.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s secret is getting smoothie customers to also eat there.
Two years after Blackstone acquired Tropical Smoothie Cafe for a reported $2 billion, the numbers are breaking records. The chain surpassed $1.5 billion in systemwide sales last year, opened its 1,700th cafe in April, and has more than 900 signed commitments in its development pipeline, according to QSR. First-quarter sales grew 10% year-over-year, brand awareness rose 19%, and loyalty membership climbed 25% to 12 million members. Nearly half of all new franchise agreements are being signed by multi-unit operators — the strongest confidence signal in the industry.
The secret, according to CEO Max Wetzel, is food. While smoothies appear on 85% of checks, they represent only about half of total sales. Guests who buy food become significantly more loyal, and loyalty members visit three times more often than non-members and account for roughly one-third of system sales.
The chain is also riding a broader wellness wave. “What’s growing? Protein’s growing, fiber’s growing, nutrient-dense drinks are growing,” Wetzel told QSR. “That’s all the things that we’re offering.” With 1,800 locations targeted by year-end and a number one Franchise 500 ranking in its category six years running, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is betting the wellness boom has plenty left in the blender.
Two years after Blackstone acquired Tropical Smoothie Cafe for a reported $2 billion, the numbers are breaking records. The chain surpassed $1.5 billion in systemwide sales last year, opened its 1,700th cafe in April, and has more than 900 signed commitments in its development pipeline, according to QSR. First-quarter sales grew 10% year-over-year, brand awareness rose 19%, and loyalty membership climbed 25% to 12 million members. Nearly half of all new franchise agreements are being signed by multi-unit operators — the strongest confidence signal in the industry.
The secret, according to CEO Max Wetzel, is food. While smoothies appear on 85% of checks, they represent only about half of total sales. Guests who buy food become significantly more loyal, and loyalty members visit three times more often than non-members and account for roughly one-third of system sales.
The chain is also riding a broader wellness wave. “What’s growing? Protein’s growing, fiber’s growing, nutrient-dense drinks are growing,” Wetzel told QSR. “That’s all the things that we’re offering.” With 1,800 locations targeted by year-end and a number one Franchise 500 ranking in its category six years running, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is betting the wellness boom has plenty left in the blender.