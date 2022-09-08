1 Energy Stock That Makes a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

Leading Oil & Gas company APA Corporation (APA) reported impressive second-quarter financials, and the stock has gained in double digits so far this year. The company is well-positioned to witness solid growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by its diversified portfolio, strategic acquisitions, and sustained energy demand. So, we think this energy stock makes a great addition to your portfolio. Continue reading….



With an $11.97 billion cap, APA Corporation (APA) explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. It operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas and owns four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

APA delivered solid second-quarter results. The company’s diversified, unhedged portfolio largely benefitted from high prices across all three product streams. And this also helped APA to manage its spending categories, such as capital investment, operating costs, and general & administrative, well despite supply chain disruptions and overall cost environment.

The company’s production in the second quarter stood at 385,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day.

On August 23, APA announced the first discovery at Baja-1 in Block 53 offshore Suriname. Baja-1 got drilled to a depth of 5,290 meters and encountered 34 meters of net oil pay in a single interval with the Campanian.

“Our success at Baja marks the 6th oil discovery we have participated in offshore Suriname and the first on Block 53. This result confirms our geologic model for the Campanian in the area and helps to de-risk other prospects in the southern portion of Blocks 53 and 58,” said John J. Christmann, APA’s CEO and President.

On August 3, the company announced that it bought West Texas oil-producing land for $505 million during the second quarter, strengthening its position in the Delaware portion of the Permian shale basin. The assets that the company acquired are expected to add production of between 12,000 to 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE) through the rest of this year.

APA has gained 36.4% year-to-date and 16.5% over the past month to close the last trading session at $36.67.

Here is what could influence APA’s performance in the upcoming months:

Solid Financials

For the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, APA’s total revenue increased 73.5% year-over-year to $3.05 billion. The company's adjusted EBITDAX amounted to $1.96 billion, up 93.6% year-over-year. Its net income attributable to common stock grew 193% from the prior-year period to $926 million.

Furthermore, the company’s net income per common share came in at $2.71, registering an increase of 230.5% year-over-year. Cash inflows from operating activities rose 58.4% from the year-ago value to $1.54 billion. Also, free cash flow improved 100.5% year-over-year to $814 million.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect APA’s revenue for the fiscal 2022 third quarter (ending September 2022) to come in at $2.59 billion, indicating an increase of 56.8% from the prior-year period. The $2.42 consensus EPS estimate for the ongoing quarter indicates a 146.8% year-over-year increase. The company has topped the consensus revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

In addition, APA’s revenue for the fiscal year 2022 (ending December 2022) is expected to rise 35.8% from the previous year to $10.77 billion. Analysts expect the current year’s EPS to grow 141.7% year-over-year to $9.43.

High Profitability

APA’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 70.89% is 77.6% higher than the 39.92% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 63.18% is 153.3% higher than the 24.94% industry average. Also, the stock’s trailing-12-month net income of 27.56% is 188.8% higher than the industry average of 9.54%.

Furthermore, APA’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 31.70% compares to the industry average of 6.09%. Its trailing-12-month, ROTC, and ROTA of 43.53% and 23.82% are higher than the industry averages of 6.76% and 5.79%, respectively.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, APA is currently trading at 5.59x, 36.7% lower than the industry average of 8.83x. The stock’s forward EV/Sales multiple of 2.61 is 8% lower than the industry average of 1.86. Likewise, its forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.54 compares with an industry average of 5.43.

In addition, in terms of forward Price/Sales, APA is currently trading at 1.11x, 18.2% lower than the industry average of 1.36x. The stock’s forward Price/Cash Flow multiple of 2.51 is 37.7% lower than the 4.02 industry average.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

APA's overall B rating equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

APA has a grade of A for Quality, in sync with its higher-than-industry profitability metrics. In addition, it has a B grade for Growth, consistent with its solid revenue and earnings growth estimates.

APA is ranked #8 out of 96 in the B-rated Energy-Oil & Gas industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given APA grades for Sentiment, Value, Momentum, and Stability. Get access to all APA ratings here.

Bottom Line

APA has delivered solid top- and-bottom-line results in its last quarter. Moreover, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $35.27 and $36.07, respectively, indicating an uptrend. This momentum, coupled with a diversified portfolio, new strategic acquisitions, and a solid long-term outlook for energy, demonstrates the company’s solid growth prospects.

Given APA’s strong financials, impressive revenue and earnings growth estimates, higher-than-industry profitability, and low valuation, we think it could be wise to invest in this energy stock now.

How Does APA Corporation (APA) Stack Up Against its Peers?

APA has an overall POWR Rating of B. One could also check out these other stocks within the Energy-Oil & Gas industry with an A (Strong Buy) rating: Whitecap Resources, Inc. (SPGYF), Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC).

APA shares were trading at $37.31 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.64 (+1.75%). Year-to-date, APA has gained 40.18%, versus a -15.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions.

