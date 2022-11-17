10 Websites that are 100% FREE; Start Making $100-$1,000 Today

Are you looking to bring in some extra money right now? With life getting more expensive daily due to soaring inflation, we’re all feeling the pain in our bank accounts. As tempting as it is to get frustrated by the rising prices, the best action that we can take right now is to focus on bringing in more money.

Due - Due

The only problem with most income-generating opportunities is that so many scams and business models don’t lead to much money. You put in lots of effort upfront, only to make pennies months down the road if you ever get paid.

The good news is that we’ve scoured the web to find the best websites that are 100% free to join and are guaranteed to bring in money so that you can start growing your side hustle income immediately.

Here are ten amazing free websites, and you can earn up to $100- $1,000 starting today.

#1: Foap App

Foap App allows you to take pictures on your iPhone or Android device. All those pictures you thought were taking up storage on your phone could be worth some money. Big brands often look for images for commercial purposes, so they browse through the market to see what’s available.

Sell the pictures that you take on your iPhone or Android device like:

Selfies.

Pictures of your yummy meals.

Travel pictures that you’ve taken on your adventure.

Shots of you enjoying activities.

How can you make money with Foap App?

You can post photos to your Foap profile listed on the marketplace. You can caption and tag your photos. From there, you wait until you find a buyer for this photo. You can earn up to $10 per picture and sell one picture as many times as you would like. You can join Foap Missions, where brands request specific pictures. Each mission has one winner, and the prize ranges from $50-200.

Foap shares the profits with you 50/50. With over three million creators on the app, there’s plenty of inspiration available if you’re unsure where to start.

I recently met someone who takes pictures of airplanes landing, and apparently, there’s a market for this. The gentleman informed me that airlines pay for aesthetically pleasing photographs of their planes for marketing material online. You never know what your shots can be worth until you try to list them.

#2: Market Force

With Market Force, you can get paid to shop, eat, or play as a mystery shopper. The jobs vary depending on what you get approved for. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, so you know that they’re legit.

How can you make money with Market Force?

Sign up to get paid to shop, eat, or play as a mystery shopper

Take notes and submit reports to the platform

The pay with Market Force will vary by the task that you complete, with an average of $20/hour.

#3: ClearVoice

ClearVoice is a freelance writing website that matches assignments to your skill set and rate so that you don’t have to enter bidding wars where you end up racing to the bottom to compete with others looking to charge lower rates than you. The platform prides itself on helping you build up your brand.

How can you make money with ClearVoice?

You can customize your CV as the platform allows you to add custom sections, headlines, images, and any other personal branding that you feel will help you. You then submit your portfolio and rates. You’ll be matched with clients who are looking to work with you.

How much can you make with ClearVoice? You can earn anywhere from $200 to $1,000 per assignment. The good news is that you can set your rates, so you don’t have to worry about lowball offers. You also get paid through PayPal as soon as the assignment gets approved, so you don’t have to stress chasing clients down for payment.

#4: Gigwalk

Gigwalk is a platform that allows companies to pay people to complete short tasks online or in-person to make some extra money. According to Gigwalk, you can make anywhere from $3 to $100 per gig, depending on the amount of work involved. You can work on your schedule and accept gigs whenever you’re looking to bring in some extra money. The time commitment on Gigwalk can range from five minutes to a few hours.

What kind of tasks can you do on Gigwalk?

Take pictures of grocery shelves

Audit menus at restaurants

Attend company events

How can you start making money with Gigwalk?

Download the app Create your account Look for local gigs. You can obtain information about the type of gig, the time commitment, and even your distance from the gig. Report your results and get paid. The website touts that the reporting and payment are simple.

#5. Snapwire

Are you looking to monetize your photography hobby? You can sell your pictures to brands around the world with Snapwire. When accepted, you can gain access to competitively priced and customized assignments with top global brands. You have the flexibility to work on your own schedule.

You can sell any of the following on the platform:

Photos

Videos

Graphic design

Artwork

You can apply to work as a photographer, videographer, producer, designer, animator, or editor. If selected, you can work for some of the biggest brands. You can get paid a commission when someone buys your product. The pay ranges from $25 to hundreds, depending on the work.

#6: Scribie

Scribie pays freelancers to transcribe audio or video. The website touts that freelance transcriptions can earn from $5 to $20 per audio hour. They also provide automated transcripts that save you around 60% of the effort involved in typing. You can work at your convenience and accept typing gigs when you want to make extra money.

To make money with Scribie, you’ll need the following:

Good English skills

Computer

Internet connection

PayPal account

How much can you earn with Scribie? Beginners can earn $800/month, while advanced typers can earn up to $3,200/month. The pay will depend on how much work you’re willing to accept and how quickly you can type.

#7: Field Agent App

Field Agent App pays freelance workers to gather information, take photos, and share opinions. The brands and businesses that work with Field Agent App are looking for feedback from agents like you, and you can start making money without worrying about trying to learn new skills.

You have the opportunity to try new products for free, share your feedback on the products and stores that you check out, and you can even influence how these brands will market to shoppers like yourself. You can pick and choose jobs near you.

You can get paid immediately via direct deposit and earn anywhere from $100 to $300 daily. The tasks pay anywhere from $2-20 per job. While you likely won’t make enough money with this app to quit your day job anytime soon, you’ll get to test new products and find fun new ways to make extra cash in your spare time.

#8: Trymata

Trymata allows freelancers to get paid to use different websites and apps. All you have to do is share your honest feedback after using the website as you normally would. You can earn $10 per test or more; there are no limits to how many tests you can do. The site developers want you to voice your frustrations while testing every website. At the end of the test, you get sent a quick survey for a wrap-up.

A test can take anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes and allow you to earn $10. Trymata sends out payments every weekday through PayPal, so you don’t have to wait to access the money you worked for.

#9: Fiverr

You’ve likely heard of Fiverr, as this online marketplace has become popular over the last decade. The platform used to be known for finding low-price deals on graphics and other digital services. Now there are plenty of opportunities for earning real money on Fiverr.

What kind of services can you sell on Fiverr?

Logo design

Video editing

Creation of NFT artwork

Writing

Drawing

Work out plans

Business advice

Singing

Dressing up as a fruit (true story, you can get paid to dress like a fruit)

Yelling at a bush (yes, there’s someone charging money to yell your name into a bush)

As you can see from this extensive list, there are no limits to what kind of service you can offer on Fiverr. The best place to start is to look up random gigs in the marketplace to see what kind of services are in demand and how your skillset would fit in on the platform.

How can you maximize your earnings on Fiverr?

Niche it down. I once paid for a Simpsons character to be made of a friend. If you can find your niche, you can profit generously. Offer upgrades. You can offer upgrades to a basic package in the form of source files, additional work, or a quicker delivery. Outsource some of the work. Once your profile starts picking up in demand, you can consider outsourcing some tasks to help you bring in more money.

How much can you make with Fiverr? The pay can range from $1,000 to $100,000 per year. The skill level ranges from beginner to advanced. You can raise your rates as you build your portfolio and the reviews start coming in. The trick is to find a popular service you can offer on the platform.

The earnings potential can be unlimited depending on how much time you’re willing to commit to this. Many stories have popped up about freelancers earning over six figures from offering services on Fiverr, ranging from copywriting to logo design. This is just another platform for freelancers to find clients.

#10: UserTesting

UserTesting allows you to make money from surveys and user-testing apps. The platform is like an online focus group where you get paid to share your opinion. You can get paid to test different things like websites, games, apps, and software. You may occasionally be accepted for live interviews that pay even better. Many side hustlers enjoy this platform because it doesn’t feel like real work.

How much can you make from UserSurvey?

You can make $4 for a five-minute survey and $10 for a 20-minute survey.

If you get offered a live interview, the pay ranges from $30-$120.

What do you need to get started with UserTesting?

Computer/smartphone

A quiet place where you can focus

Stable internet connection

Microphone

PayPal account

Bottom Line

There you have it, ten websites that are free to use and will allow you to start making some extra money right now. How much money you bring in will depend on your skillset and how much time you can allocate to the individual platform. Some of these platforms allow you to build systems, so you start making money passively while you sleep. The trick is to choose a website that you feel could match your current schedule or abilities so that you can start increasing your income.

The post 10 Websites that are 100% FREE; Start Making $100-$1,000 Today appeared first on Due.