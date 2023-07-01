2nd Half of 2023 Stock Market Outlook 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead for investors the rest of 2023. This includes a review...

By Steve Reitmeister

43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead for investors the rest of 2023. This includes a review of the bull case and bear case to determine where the S&P 500 (SPY) winds up this year. Next comes a complete trading plan and top picks. Spoiler Alert: Steve still believes bear case the most likely outcome. So be sure to check out the updated market outlook before placing your next trades. Get the full story below.

The original market outlook I created in December needs a major revamp. Just too much has changed these past several months.

This led to me record a brand new presentation this week that you should watch before trading resumes on Monday:

2nd Half of 2023 Stock Market Outlook >

Not convinced?

OK, let me pull back the curtain a little wider on the main contents:

  • Review of...How Did We Get Here?
  • Bear Case
  • Bull Case
  • And the Winner Is??? (Spoiler: Bear case more likely)
  • Trading Plan with Specific Trades Like...
  • Top 10 Small Cap Stocks
  • 4 Inverse ETFs
  • And Much More!

If these ideas appeal to you, then please click below to access this vital presentation now:

2nd Half of 2023 Stock Market Outlook >

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced "Righty")
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $441.94 per share on Friday morning, up $3.83 (+0.87%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 16.43%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as "Reity". Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity's background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

The post 2nd Half of 2023 Stock Market Outlook appeared first on StockNews.com

