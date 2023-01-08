AutoNation (AN) is a Top Value Stock for 2023

Now is the time for value stocks and thus now is the time to discover the attractiveness of AutoNation (AN) shares. Read on below for the full story.



shutterstock.com - StockNews

Many investors have the wrong idea about a bear market. That’s because they see that the average stock is down 20% or more...even worse, high profile growth stocks like Tesla or Roku are down 60-80%. This makes them think there is no way to generate gains in the negative environment.

The real lesson is to seek value. That is the path that leads to outperformance even in the face of a bear market. And that is why I want you to train your attention on AutoNation (AN).

AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, has benefited greatly from the increase in used car sales and their rising value. The company also launched its AutoNation USA used vehicle store concept, which is expected to drive massive profits in the years to come. This gives investors a nice combination of steady organic growth along with an exciting new growth driver.

Even as interest rates have risen, US consumers continue to show their clear love and devotion to cars as buying demand remains high. This shows up loud and clear with the Auto Dealers Group still being in the top 1/3rd of our Industry Rank proudly sporting a healthy B rating.

On the value front it is quite shocking to notice that the current PE stands just a notch below 5. Even in the midst of the 2022 sell off that is an eye-popping cheap level for any stock let alone an industry leader like AutoNation.

The value story continues with an overall A rating. Meaning that across the 31 different factors in the POWR Ratings model, AN stands in the top 5% in value. This likely explains why the analyst at Bank of America still has a $238 price target on shares which is more than 100% above current level. That alone could make AN the poster child for this report of severely undervalued stocks.

Want to Discover More Value Stocks?

AutoNation is just 1 of 7 attractive value stocks found in a new special report we just put together. Click the link below to claim your free copy now:

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

What To Do Next?

Watch my brand new presentation: “2023 Stock Market Outlook” covering:

Why 2023 is a “Jekyll & Hyde” year for stocks

5 Warnings Signs the Bear Returns in Early 2023

8 Trades to Profit on the Way Down

Plan to Bottom Fish @ Market Bottom

2 Trades with 100%+ Upside Potential as New Bull Emerges

And Much More!

Watch Now: “2023 Stock Market Outlook” >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

AN shares closed at $111.00 on Friday, up $1.89 (+1.73%). Year-to-date, AN has gained 3.45%, versus a 1.48% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post AutoNation (AN) is a Top Value Stock for 2023 appeared first on StockNews.com