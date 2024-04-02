Forbes’ annual list shows that this year there have been more billionaires than ever before. The “Rich List” is the annual run-down of the biggest bankrolls on the planet and...

This story originally appeared on Due

The report states that the 2024 list is “richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in the aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021. Two-thirds of the list’s members are worth more than a year ago; only one-fourth are poorer. Much of the gains come from the top 20, who added a combined $700 billion in wealth since 2023, and from the U.S., which now boasts a record 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7 trillion.”

Taylor Swift is one of those new faces after she broke the bank with her award-winning and record-selling Eras tour. She comes into the list with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.

Bernard Arnault takes the top spot in the annual list and is hotly followed by billionaire philanthropist and owner of X, Elon Musk. The Top 10 are as follows:

Bernard Arnault — $233bn: Oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora. Elon Musk — $195bn: Cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and tunneling start-up Boring Company. He hit the headlines last year for all the wrong reasons, and his social media takeover of Twitter has seen investors like Coca-Cola and Disney run away after he endorsed an antisemitic message. Jeff Bezos — $194bn: The archduke of Amazon has been a feature of this list and the shopping platform shows no signs of slowing down. Mark Zuckerberg — $177bn: Cofounded Facebook and is the head man at Meta. Larry Elison — $141bn: Owner and majority shareholder of Oracle. The company has risen to prominence after being integral to hybrid working during and after COVID-19. Warren Buffett — $133bn: Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett has seen his wealth rise since 2020 to an all-time high in 2024. Bill Gates — $128bn: Gates needs no introduction, and he has diversified his portfolio into many different investment streams. Steve Ballmer — $121bn: Former CEO of Microsoft. Mukesh Ambani –– $116bn: CEO of Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services. Larry Page — $114bn: Controlling shareholder and former CEO of Alphabet, the owner of Google.

This year’s ranking shows that 2,781 people qualify for the “billionaire” moniker ahead of 2023, showing a 141 increase on the previous year.

