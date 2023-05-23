Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here's Why Williams-Sonoma investors are in for a renewed hope of rallying, as the company reports some favorable trends in its latest quarterly earnings. price

By Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

Williams Sonoma retail store stock price

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) investors are celebrating a 2.3% rally in WSM stock today; the bullish reactions at the market open on Tuesday morning come after the company reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results. As the company outperforms competitors like RH (NYSE: RH) on both a technical and fundamental basis, the upside assigned by analysts today gives way to some overdue upgrades. Williams-Sonoma has outperformed RH by as much as 3.8% during the past twelve months, as measured by the relative stock charts. On a deeper level, and more importantly, for investors considering the competitive effects that RH may impose on WIlliams-Sonoma, ROIC (return on invested capital) metrics also showcase an attractive gap in favor of the latter. 

Despite some negative results within the company's press release, investors and other participants are focusing on the more optimistic guidance provided by management within this report. Apart from the recession of 2008 and the primary stock market sell-off during 2020 amid COVID-19, Williams-Sonoma presents its lowest valuation in more than a decade. Yet, it poses the most profitable prospects in company history. These price and value disconnect create the perfect storm for those seeking to generate alpha. 

Recession Cancelled 

Analysts have been surprised as Williams-Sonoma surprises them with total earnings per share of $2.64 relative to expectations for $2.40, representing a 10% beat. As management understood the implications of tight supply chains and a challenging macro environment, as seen in the increased costs of goods sold, proper capital allocation was implemented to satisfy growing demand.

As a result, gross margins declined from 43.8% in 2022 to 38.5% for the first quarter of 2023; operating margins tell a similar story by coming off their 2022 levels of 17.1% to end the quarter at 11.4%. In addition, customer satisfaction is one of the tenets of Williams-Sonoma judges itself; thus, increasing payouts to employees and suppliers to ensure timely inventory replenishment and deliveries became a viable expenditure. 

Moving forward, management expects operating margins to recover to a more normalized level. Guiding toward 14% to 15% operating margins for the remainder of the year, these levels would place the company back to its five-year averages, as Williams-Sonoma financials would show. Despite allowing for some negative assumptions regarding revenue growth, investors are still seemingly bullish on the stock's future. A comparable sales decline of 6.0% should have been enough to send the store crashing down, as comparable sales growth rates are a primary key performance indicator (KPI) for the retail industry. 

Management put things into perspective within their release, as more beneficial trends shadow a 6% sales decline. Two-year comparable growth stood at 3.5%, and four-year comparable growth at 46.5% to account for COVID-19 slowdown effects. Moreover, there is one other significant tailwind that the company can ride on moving forward, which can significantly boost margins even higher than management's guidance would suggest as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) reports their expectations for average freight and shipping rates, near-term outlooks for costs are set to decline, giving way for Williams-Sonoma's operating margins to rise. As management attributes margin contractions to "... higher inbound and outbound shipping and freight costs...", it would seem that recovery in these elevated costs can significantly boost profitability moving forward.

Discounts to Deep Value

Placing margins and sales assumptions aside, investors should take note of just how profitable this business is. On a ten-year basis, Williams-Sonoma has never had a losing year and has delivered an average return on equity (ROE) of 40%. Compounding these double-digit returns over the decade, it would seem apparent that this stock will command a rich price-to-earnings multiple as it showcases stability and uninterrupted growth. However, this is not the case, as the stock is merely trading at a 7.0x P/E multiple to place it below other less profitable competitors like RH, who trade at a nearly double valuation of 13.2x P/E.

Williams-Sonoma analyst rating points to a 12% upside from today's prices. However, a top-side price target of $185 per share is a more realistic scenario considering this business's momentum. On a technical basis, the WSM stock chart will outline the intense support levels it is about to enter. On a historical basis, there is high liquidity and heavy trading volume around the $110-$118 channel. With bottoming weekly RSI and Stochastic indicators, investors have one of the most profitable retailers on a silver platter. 

Wavy Line

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Stocks Finance

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Report: Jeff Bezos Proposed to Lauren Sánchez with a $2.5 Million Ring

The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to the Emmy-award-winning news anchor and pilot.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

This Simple Hack Will Get You Into Costco Without A Membership Card

TikTokers have found a way to beat the system at the warehouse chain.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Fans Are Trying To Sell Rainwater From Taylor Swift's 'Rain Show' Concerts For Hundreds of Dollars

The listing came after Swift performed in the pouring rain for hours on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Ask Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph Anything: How to Watch

How to watch the new live streaming episode of 'Ask Marc.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

A successful private equity transaction for your franchise business means bringing on the right strategic thought partner.

By Alicia Miller