Chicken Salad Chick Just Had a Record Quarter With Nearly 50% Growth — This Is What’s Driving It

Chicken Salad Chick hatched its best quarter ever. The Southern-style chicken salad franchise awarded 52 new restaurant locations in the first quarter of 2026 — a nearly 50% jump year over year. Seven new franchise groups joined the system, while two existing franchisees expanded through multi-unit agreements.

Mark Verges, VP of franchise development, says the surge reflects three things: a strong franchise model, quality franchise partners and increasing demand for a concept built on hospitality, simplicity and strong unit-level economics. The timing matters, too. The record quarter came right after Chicken Salad Chick’s annual conference in Atlanta, where franchise partners and leadership gathered under the theme “Exceed Expectations.”

The brand has been building momentum for years, expanding across multiple states in 2025 with ongoing investments in operational support and community engagement. The strategy appears to be working: Chicken Salad Chick is positioned to sustain its growth trajectory through 2026 while maintaining disciplined franchise partnerships and supporting franchisees in serving guests consistently.