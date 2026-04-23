Jeni’s Ice Cream Just Scooped Up the CEO Who Was Fired From Ben & Jerry’s — He’ll Oversee Its Franchise Expansion

One premium ice cream brand’s loss is another’s gain. David Stever, 60, took the helm of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams this month after leaving Ben & Jerry’s in March 2025. According to court filings, Stever departed amid tensions between parent company Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s board over the ice cream brand’s progressive political activism.

Now Stever is leading Jeni’s through a major growth push. The Columbus, Ohio-based company notched $150 million in revenue last year and operates more than 90 company-owned scoop shops. Last September, Jeni’s announced it would move into franchising for the first time, with the first franchise location set to open early this summer.

Stever says he was drawn to Jeni’s focus on creativity. He’s replacing interim CEO Poe Timmons, who stepped in after Stacy Peterson left to become president and COO of Jersey Mike’s.