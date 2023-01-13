9 Things You Need to Know Before Franchising Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business owners often contemplate the next steps for their business and franchising is a popular expansion method. If you are considering growth options for your business, one of the internal questions you may ask yourself is whether it is better to open more locations and expand the territory you currently serve or franchise your business. If you are thinking about it, franchising is one of the best ways to expand without investing all of your own capital into the new operation(s). That said, it can be confusing until you get to know more about the industry.

To get you started, here are nine things to know before franchising your business.