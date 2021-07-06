American Freight
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$392K - $799K
Units as of 2020
193 33.1% over 3 years
Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Furniture Stores
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Franchise Group Inc.
Leadership
,
American Freight - Furniture - Mattress - Appliance

THE AMERICAN FREIGHT STORY

American Freight Furniture and Mattress was established in Lima, Ohio in 1994 to help customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. By 2020, the brand grew it’s nationwide footprint to more than 350 stores including the addition and rebrand of nearly 130 Sears Outlet and over 30 FFO Home locations. Through the rebrand, American Freight expanded its product assortment to encompass furniture, mattresses and appliances — because everyone needs a place to sit, sleep and eat!

Today, American Freight remains rooted in its foundational mission to sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. The company prides itself in the valuable savings it provides its customers through flexible payment options, “take home today” offerings and 100% approved free layaway. The business model continues to present itself as a recession-resistant investment that will withstand economic headwinds.

WHY FRANCHISE WITH AMERICAN FREIGHT?

The American Freight business model continues to present itself as a recession-resistant investment that will withstand economic headwinds—because everyone needs to sit, sleep and eat! With our proof of concept in the bank, our franchise opportunity is truly a ground floor opportunity. On average, our top 25% of stores generate $4,718,517 in gross sales and $589,599 in net income per store.*

American Freight - A happy man shaking a customers hand.

*This information reflects the Average Gross Sales and Average Net Income for the Top 25% of American Freight company-owned retail businesses which were open for more than three years as of end of our fiscal year 2019. Of these 30 retail businesses, 12 attained or surpassed the Average Gross Sales and 10 attained or surpassed the Average Net Income. We refer you to Item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document dated Dec. 16, 2020 for additional information. A NEW FRANCHISEE’S RESULTS MAY DIFFER FROM THE REPRESENTED PERFORMANCE. This advertisement is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state.

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
193 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
680 Sunbury Rd., #A
Delaware, OH 43015
Corporate Address: American Freight

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a American Freight franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$392,000 - $799,000
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$7.1K/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where American Freight landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
