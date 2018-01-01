Founded
1970
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
202 W. First St.
South Boston, MA 02127-1110
CEO
Julian Gordon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$130,785 - $211,345
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,250 - $49,250
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-12%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-3%
Amramp offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Amramp has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
22 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
Amramp is ranked #479 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Canada, Mexico, Western Europe