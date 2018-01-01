Amramp
#479 Franchise 500| Wheelchair ramp rentals and sales

Amramp
Wheelchair ramp rentals and sales
|

About
Founded

1970

Franchising Since

2002 (16 Years)

Corporate Address

202 W. First St.
South Boston, MA 02127-1110

CEO

Julian Gordon

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$130,785 - $211,345

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,250 - $49,250

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3-12%

Ad Royalty Fee

1-3%

Financing Options

Amramp offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Amramp has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

16 hours

Classroom Training:

22 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Amramp is ranked #479 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Amramp's beginnings go back to 1970 and a small producer of architectural metal items-- such as stairs, rails, fire doors and security products-- used by contractors and architects. In 1998, the company patented a modular ramp system that became the focus of their business-- and later, their franchise program. In addition to renting and selling wheelchair ramps, Amramp franchisees offer other accessibility solutions such as lifts, automatic door openers and grab bars.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $130,785 High - $211,345
Units
+2.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +8.7%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Canada, Mexico, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Servpro

See More

Massage Envy

See More

Pearle Vision

See More

Ikor Int'l. LLC

See More

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Request Free Info

Interim HealthCare

See More

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

See More

The Joint Corp.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 27th, 2017
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.