About
440 S. Church St., Ste. 700
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
Charlotte, NC 28202
CEO
Jonathan Fitzpatrick
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,450 - $64,550
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
3 weeks
Classroom Training:
1 week
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $47,450 High - $64,550
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
