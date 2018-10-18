Baby Power/Forever Kids
Play and enrichment programs
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
15 Midvale Drive
Pittstown, NJ 08867
CEO
Linda Searles
Initial Investment ⓘ
$80,600 - $114,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$300-$450/mo.
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
19.6 hours
Classroom Training:
12.6 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3