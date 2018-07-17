Bach to Rock
Music schools
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
7500 Old Georgetown Rd., #1400
Bethesda, MD 20814
CEO
Brian Gross
Parent Company
Cambridge Information Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$291,850 - $504,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Bach to Rock has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee; royalty fee waived for six months
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1