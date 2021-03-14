Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$131K - $170K
Units as of 2021
1
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Bake it on Wheels

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's/Family Entertainment
Founded
2019
Leadership
Natasha O'Connor, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
14825 S.W. 137th St.
Miami, FL 33196
Corporate Address: Bake it on Wheels

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bake it on Wheels franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$131,250 - $170,300
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bake it on Wheels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
62 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bake it on Wheels landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Bake it on Wheels.

Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc.

Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc.

Title
Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Role
Ranked #226
Request Info
LOL Kids Club

LOL Kids Club

Title
Indoor playgrounds and cafes
Learn More
Mathnasium Learning Centers

Mathnasium Learning Centers

Title
Math tutoring
Role
Ranked #31
Learn More
CycleBar

CycleBar

Title
Indoor cycling classes
Role
Ranked #351
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Pet Wants

Pet Wants franchises offer pet-owners an alternative to stale, bagged food that's been sitting in warehouses for months.

Franchise

Free Webinar | March 22: How To Grow Your Business Through Franchising

So you're ready to expand your business, but where and how do you get started? Franchising is one of the fastest ways to grow, but it's not for everyone.

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider

· 3 min read
Franchises

Preparation Is the Key to Franchise Resales

There are many steps involved in selling a franchise business and maximizing its resale value.

Rick Bisio

Rick Bisio

· 5 min read
Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: The Growth Coach

This franchise's certified business coaches help entrepreneurs manage both their personal and professional lives, and each franchise costs less than six figures.

Franchises

This Family of Tropical Smoothie Cafe Franchisees Is Using Their Business to Build Community

Toya Evans and her daughters aren't just running a franchise business. They're strengthening their family, their community, and the fortune of future franchisees.

Stephanie Schomer

Stephanie Schomer

· 4 min read
Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: StretchLab Franchise

StretchLab's unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country.

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing