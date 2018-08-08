Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise Inc.
Jerky, sausages, specialty foods
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 250
Kodak, TN 37764
CEO
Scott Parker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$215,750 - $394,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$450,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$44,900 - $44,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
23-35 hours
Classroom Training:
13-19 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4