Benefit From Strong Brand Awareness with a Moe's Southwest Grill Franchise Franchisees benefit from robust training, ongoing operational support, and national marketing initiatives powered by industry-leading franchisor Goto Foods.

By Matthew Goldstein

Why Own a Moe's Southwest Grill?

Are you ready to invest in a business that combines bold flavors with a proven business model and a vibrant brand? Moe's Southwest Grill offers an exceptional franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to make an impact in their community while running a rewarding business.

Benefits of owning a Moe's Southwest Grill franchise:

  • Proven Brand with Strong Support: Moe's boasts over 600 locations nationwide and a loyal following. Franchisees benefit from robust training, ongoing operational support, and national marketing initiatives powered by industry-leading franchisor Goto Foods.

  • Attractive Financial Performance: The average net sales per location is approximately $1.24 million, with over 550 locations nationwide.

  • Multiple Revenue Streams: In addition to in-store sales, Moe's franchisees can maximize earnings through catering, online ordering, third-party delivery, and a popular customer rewards program that drives repeat business and higher ticket averages.

